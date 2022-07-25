QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average of $149.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.