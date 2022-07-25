First National Trust Co Purchases 1,489 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $330.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.91. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $192.38 and a one year high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

