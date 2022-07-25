Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $239.84 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

