Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,289 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

