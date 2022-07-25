First National Trust Co Has $5.34 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

