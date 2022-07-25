First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

