Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.5 %

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

NYSE:ROK opened at $221.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

