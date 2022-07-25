Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWP opened at $84.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

