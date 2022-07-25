Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $108.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

