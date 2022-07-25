Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Uber Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 862,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 137,333 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 127,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Uber Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

UBER opened at $23.30 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

