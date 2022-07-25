475 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 17,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,481,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.36 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

