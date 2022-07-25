Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after acquiring an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.12.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.19 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

