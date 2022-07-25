Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 480 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.12.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $173.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average is $211.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

