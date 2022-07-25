Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 39,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

