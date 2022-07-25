FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,809,000 after purchasing an additional 818,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 737,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 556,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $122.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.14. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 144.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

