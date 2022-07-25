FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 39,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

