The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 63,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,014 shares of company stock valued at $299,202 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $143.02 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average of $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

