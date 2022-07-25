WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.21 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

