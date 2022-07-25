Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $275,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,857,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

