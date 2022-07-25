Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 689,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vale were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vale by 60.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.