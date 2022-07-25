Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 89,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $273.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.