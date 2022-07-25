Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 81.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 105,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $221.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.31 and a 200-day moving average of $215.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.