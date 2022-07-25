AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $115.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.70.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

