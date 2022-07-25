First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,396 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $16,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,044 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,392,000 after purchasing an additional 207,877 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $158.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.12.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

