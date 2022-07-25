iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 301,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $93.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $101.40. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

