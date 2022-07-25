First National Trust Co Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 2.7 %

T opened at $18.40 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.