First National Trust Co Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First National Trust Co grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in PPL by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 29.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

PPL Stock Up 0.3 %

PPL stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

