General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $216.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

