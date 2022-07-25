First National Trust Co Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

