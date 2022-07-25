Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,357 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.02 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.