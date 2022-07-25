First National Trust Co Has $4.23 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in 3M by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $134.12 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.