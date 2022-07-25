Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 95,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 88,037 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 105,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $143.10 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

