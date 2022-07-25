Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 65 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WM opened at $154.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.66. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

