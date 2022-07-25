Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after acquiring an additional 315,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $466,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $69.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

