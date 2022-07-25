Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,123,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $156.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.