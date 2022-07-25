WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

