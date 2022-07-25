International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

