Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $131.02 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

