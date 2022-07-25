Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

PRU stock opened at $95.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.08.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.