Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $163.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.01. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,487,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,363,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,487,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,363,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,616,984.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,029 shares of company stock valued at $75,739,865. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.