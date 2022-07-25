Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $247.81 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.91 and its 200-day moving average is $225.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.