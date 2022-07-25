eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

eBay Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $46.68 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

