FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 502 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 150,462 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELAN opened at $20.65 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.



