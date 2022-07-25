Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 207,572 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207,572 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $125.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Citigroup downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

