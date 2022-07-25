Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,502 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $38.50 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

