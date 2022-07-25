Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 398.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,521,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

