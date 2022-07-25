iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $89.56 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.