FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of RF opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

