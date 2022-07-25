FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 4.3 %

BABA stock opened at $100.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $206.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average is $106.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.39.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

