Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,729 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.45 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

